  Rock Band developer Harmonix tries Kickstarter for new Amplitude music video game

Developer Harmonix wants your help in making the next version of Amplitude for the new PlayStation 4 console.

Amplitude is a Sony-published video game that released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2. The game's developer, Harmonix, is also well-known for other video game franchises like Dance Central, Rock Band, and the original Guitar Hero. Although Harmonix is currently working on a Fantasia video game with Disney Interactive, it simultaneously wants to tackle an updated version of Amplitude.

In the original Amplitude, players steer a ship called the Beat Blaster down a vividly-lit path that has six color-coded tracks. The tracks correspond to a different aspect of the song like percussion or vocals. As the player hits notes on the track with their regular controller, a portion of the track activates. If they miss, their energy meter depletes. The object of the game is to reach the end of the song and win.

Harmonix said huge advancements in technology and creative leaps within its own design team will allow the firm to "rebuild Amplitude for current consoles and make it an even more amazing experience than before." However, Harmonix claimed that, as an independent developer, it too expensive to build a game without financial backing. So, it has launched a crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter.

If Harmonix reaches its $775,000 goal by 23 May, it will have the funds needed to build a new Amplitude for the PS3/PS4 and deliver an "updated soundtrack, incredible visuals, and fine-tuned controls". The minimum pledge available right now on Kickstarter is $20. For that amount, you will get a cross-buy code for the full game at launch. You'll also get your name in the game credits.

The most expensive pledge, which costs $10,000, will get you the Benefactor Package. Purchase it now and Harmonix said it will fly you to Boston for a guided tour of its studio. You'll also get a jam session with its best musicians, a helicopter tour of the city in the "Rigopulopter", as well as previous tier packages, and more. Check out the Kickstarter video above for more details.