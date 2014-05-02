  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Activision game news

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare trailer featuring Kevin Spacey revealed

|
  Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare trailer featuring Kevin Spacey revealed
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

What do you get it if marry Call of Duty with House of Cards? It seems the next installment of the Call of Duty games; Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. 

Following the official trailer leaking online, this new trailer has been revealed, giving a 4 November release date. According to Activision and the trailer, the new Advanced Warfare installment will centre around PMCs, private military corporations, one of which is run by Kevin Spacey turning on the government. 

As you would expect, the trailer gives away little, but does show plenty of explosions, the use of futuristic weapons like drones, hover bikes, and Elysium style exo-suits, as well as more explosions. 

One cool big of kit we spotted was a set of gloves that are able to stick to surfaces, allowing the character to climb walls. Will this mean a more open environment that the usual linear COD games we're used to? The temporary walls that can be setup also lend weight to that possibility. 

The game also appears to feature stealth suits and aircraft. This would suggest that may be a greater element of stealth available to gamers, making it remind us more and more of Metal Gear Solid.

Publisher Activision has previously revealed that Sledgehammer Games is developing the new Call of Duty title, and that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are the focus platforms. When the game launches, it will be the first release in Activision's new three-year cycle for Call of Duty. The franchise is also locked into a new development cycle between three teams: Sledgehammer, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch.

The three-year cycle between three development teams will ensure quality and give designers time to envision and innovate, according to Activision. 

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments