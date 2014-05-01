  1. Home
Call of Duty from Sledgehammer Games to unveil on 4 May - first game screenshot out now

The next Call of Duty video game will unveil on 4 May, according to a just-launched teaser page on the series' website.

The page has a title that says "Get Ready for a New Era of Call of Duty," and there's also a countdown that ticks down to 10 AM ET on 4 May. You can also see a spliced, flickering image of what looks like an armored solider, as seen above. Another teaser image on the site shows the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco surrounded by billowing smoke and fog. (Updated, below.)

call of duty from sledgehammer games to unveil on 4 may first game screenshot out now image 2

Publisher Activision has previously revealed that Sledgehammer Games is developing the new Call of Duty title, and that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are the focus platforms. When the game launches, it will be the first release in Activision's new three-year cycle for Call of Duty. The franchise is also locked into a new development cycle between three teams: Sledgehammer, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch.

The three-year cycle between three development teams will ensure quality and give designers time to envision and innovate, according to Activision.

Game Informer has posted the first screenshot to the game, as seen below. In addition, Polygon noticed that the Call of Duty teaser page shows three moving white squares upon refreshing. The squares link to articles about private military companies and contractors.

call of duty from sledgehammer games to unveil on 4 may first game screenshot out now image 3
