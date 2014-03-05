  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has leaked

The next instalment in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series, codenamed Blacksmith, appears to have leaked. This not only confirms the game is in production but also gives away several details.

The leak came from an insider working on the game at Sledgehammer, allegedly, and was detailed by YouTube user DriftOr.

Details about Modern Warfare 4 were revealed, oh so slowly, in a 10-minute YouTube video. Note it's not the new game being played in the video. Modern Warfare 4 should be set in around 2020 or 2030, further in the future than any game in the series so far. One of the guns seen was described as a "Titanfall like weapon" because it looked futuristic.

The leaked preview revealed that: "the light seemed to shine properly off metal things and wet things, and was bouncing around"; it seemed like light had a physics engine. The character had a metal wrist band that connected to some sort of PDA-like gadget.

The map was some sort of power plant with large turbines and glass casing, "like something Tom Cruise would have in the movie Oblivion".

DriftOr was the first person to reveal the existence of Call of Duty: Ghosts. While this is a different tipster he's using this time we're inclined to believe this could be true.