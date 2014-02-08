  Activision expecting Bungie's Destiny to be 'best-selling new video game IP in history'

Even with months to go before the launch of Bungie's Destiny title, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is putting huge faith in the new game franchise.

"We expect Bungie’s Destiny, an innovative shared-world, first-person action game to be Activision Publishing’s next billion-dollar franchise," Kottick said on a call with investors on Thursday. "We expect that Destiny will become the best-selling new video game IP in history."

To reach "best-selling" status imposed by Kotick, Destiny would have to outperform Nintendo's Wii Sports, who holds the record of more than 82 million units shipped as of 31 March, 2013. It's a bold claim for sure.

Destiny will be launching on 9 September 2014 on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. Kotick isn't necessarily saying Destiny will outperform the entire Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto Series, but that the first version of Destiny will be best-selling first version of any video game series ever.

Read: Destiny gameplay preview, trailer and screens

Bungie, who partnered with Activision for the game, is the studio behind the phenomenally successful Halo franchise. There are definitely elements of Halo in Destiny, especially in weapons design, and we also see a little of Portal 2 in the game - namely in the probe sent down the tunnels about halfway through an earlier Destiny demo.

Kotick told investors that he believes sales of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have been "higher than expected" and that they'll create "headwinds" among customers. That could be a good thing for Destiny's sales. Of course, we'll believe Kotick's claim when we see it.