  Call of Duty: Ghosts most played game for Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Ghosts is leading as the top-selling game for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as the next-generation console movement goes into full swing during the month of November.

Activision revealed Call of Duty: Ghosts, the tenth instalment of the Call of Duty series, has several stats in its favour: number one most played Xbox One multiplayer game worldwide; top-selling Xbox One title at leading North America retailers; Xbox One standalone software title in the UK; most played PlayStation 4 game; and top-selling PlayStation 4 game at leading North America retailers.

"As home to the largest and most engaged Call of Duty community, it is no surprise that the newest entry in the blockbuster franchise has quickly become the most played multiplayer game on both Xbox One and Xbox 360," said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice-president of marketing and strategy, interactive entertainment business at Microsoft.

Call of Duty has etched itself a place in the industry as one of the go-to series. But lately, reviewers, industry insiders, and gamers themselves have noted a slowdown in new features, something that stood out in Pocket-lint's review of the Call of Duty: Ghosts title when it launched in early November. The basis of Call of Duty still received praise, however.

"We congratulate our partners at Activision and Infinity Ward, and are proud to continue offering the best and most engaging Call of Duty online experience to our fans globally by launching all Call of Duty: Ghosts map packs first only on Xbox," Mehdi added.

Gamers don't appear to be fazed over lack of features.

Activision revealed there have been more than 1 billion multiplayer matches in Call of Duty: Ghosts across all versions. Players have Prestiged within the game more than 2.2 million times, earning over 3.3 trillion Experience Points (XP), according to internal gameplay statistics.

"As we've said before, we've got the best community of fans in the world, and we're thrilled they're coming with us to the next generation," said Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing.

Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4 have been seeing successful launches.

Following the Xbox One's launch in several countries last week, Microsoft revealed that the console had set records for the Xbox franchise, selling one million consoles in less than 24 hours.

The PlayStation 4 has launched only in the United States and Canada, and it too sold 1 million units in 24 hours. The rolling launch of the PlayStation 4 continues on Friday, 29 November when the console comes to the UK.

Call of Duty: Ghosts launched for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4, on November 5, and on November 22 on Xbox One.