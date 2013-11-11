  Call of Duty: Ghosts companion app for iOS, Android and WP8 released

Following the release of Call of Duty: Ghosts last week, the new Call of Duty app for iOS, Android, and Windows Phone 8 is now available for free. Given second-screen apps are all the rage these days among gamers, development firm Beachhead and Infinity Ward have worked together to produce one for the new Call of Duty title.

Don't expect to play Call of Duty on the app - it's simply a companion. The app allows you to access the popular Create-a-Soldier feature to customise your character, view multi-player statistics so you can see how you're performing against friends, and use Rally Up and Clan Chat to communicate with them.

Over the next few weeks, Call of Duty will introduce new features to the app revolving around Call of Duty Clan Wars. The app's second-screen functionality will be introduced in December, when you'll be able to push and swap loadouts to the game and share action reports with friends on Facebook and Twitter during these wars.

Call of Duty: Ghosts went on sale 5 November 2013, selling an excess of $1 billion (£622 million) of copies. Ghosts can be played on PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo's Wii U and Windows computers, and will also be available on other consoles in future. If you're one of the many who purchased the tenth instalment of Call of Duty, you may want to grab the companion app from the relevant app marketplace.