Call of Duty: Strike Team for iOS lands, alongside gameplay trailer

Activision Publishing has released an all-new Call of Duty game for iOS devices, and it's called Call of Duty: Strike Team.

Costing just $6.99 (£4), Call of Duty: Strike Team is the first Call of Duty mobile title from Activision's new mobile development studio, The Blast Furnace, led by developers Mark Washbrook and Gordon Hall.

The new game uniquely features the ability to switch from "run-and-gun" first-person view to "reconnaissance and coordinated squad attacks" in third-person view. It also allows players to control a squad of up to four Strike Team members, each with customisable skills and loadouts. The tools and view modes combined enable players to experience a full range of both action combat and tactical decision-making.

Read: Call of Duty: Ghosts multiplayer trailer released, reveals character customisation

According to Call of Duty: Strike Team's description in the App Store, the gameplay's premise is as follows: "The year is 2020. Tensions run high amongst the world’s superpowers. In a surprise attack, the US finds themselves in a war with an unknown enemy. Your mission is to lead a Joint Special Operations Team in a global effort to hunt down those responsible."

The game also features both story-driven single-player campaign and single-player Survival Mode, and it of course includes many of the franchise's weapons, benefits, ranks and prestige levels.

Activision Publishing - a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard - said Call of Duty: Strike Team is available at launch exclusively for iOS, though it is only compatible with and optimised for iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPad mini, iPad 2, third-generation iPad, fourth-generation iPad and fifth-generation iPod touch. The game also requires iOS 6.0 or later.