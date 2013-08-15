Activision confirms Call of Duty: Ghosts 'Hardened' and 'Prestige' special editions - and 1080p tactical HM camera

Activision has plans to launch two special editions for Call of Duty: Ghosts, with one of the editions featuring a "legit" 1080p head-mounted tactical camera.

The game studio announced on Wednesday that it would offer a Hardened Edition and a Prestige Edition of the game. Call of Duty: Ghosts is an upcoming first-person shooter video game. It's the tenth instalment in the Call of Duty series, and the sixth developed by Infinity Ward.

The Hardened Edition includes a steel case for the game and Ghosts-themed paracord strap as well as a digital copy of the soundtrack and downloadable content passes. The Prestige Edition has all of that - plus a 1080p head-mounted tactical camera and carrying case.

Reports of the two special editions first emerged after a YouTube user (named "glydoscoop") published a leaked poster for the items. The leakster also posted details of the Hardened Edition to NeoGAF. Activision later confirmed both versions in a press release.

Speaking at a press event on Wednesday, Activision's Eric Hirshberg called the tactical camera "legit," saying it was on par with other leading cameras on the market. The hardware manufacturer was not named.

Ghosts is set to release 5 November for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360. It'll also be the first Call of Duty game available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.