  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Activision game news

Activision confirms Call of Duty: Ghosts 'Hardened' and 'Prestige' special editions - and 1080p tactical HM camera

|
1/2  

Activision has plans to launch two special editions for Call of Duty: Ghosts, with one of the editions featuring a "legit" 1080p head-mounted tactical camera.

The game studio announced on Wednesday that it would offer a Hardened Edition and a Prestige Edition of the game. Call of Duty: Ghosts is an upcoming first-person shooter video game. It's the tenth instalment in the Call of Duty series, and the sixth developed by Infinity Ward. 

The Hardened Edition includes a steel case for the game and Ghosts-themed paracord strap as well as a digital copy of the soundtrack and downloadable content passes. The Prestige Edition has all of that - plus a 1080p head-mounted tactical camera and carrying case.

Reports of the two special editions first emerged after a YouTube user (named "glydoscoop") published a leaked poster for the items. The leakster also posted details of the Hardened Edition to NeoGAF. Activision later confirmed both versions in a press release.

activision confirms call of duty ghosts hardened and prestige special editions and 1080p tactical hm camera image 2

Speaking at a press event on Wednesday, Activision's Eric Hirshberg called the tactical camera "legit," saying it was on par with other leading cameras on the market. The hardware manufacturer was not named.

Ghosts is set to release 5 November for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360. It'll also be the first Call of Duty game available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

PopularIn Games
  1. Be prepared to give up your life all over again, New Star Soccer Manager coming to iOS and Android soon
  2. Netflix of retro games Antstream coming to Android and PC soon
  3. Fortnite Playground LTM is back, hurrah!
  4. If this is the PS5 where do we sign up? PlayStation 5 concept design is stunning
  5. Showtime is turning game franchise Halo into a TV show
  1. Cardboard Labo-style Nintendo Switch is surely the coolest console ever
  2. Snapchat might add an app store with in-app games this autumn
  3. Pets come to Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, now you can own an owl, rat, cat or toad
  4. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  5. Microsoft brought back its iconic IntelliMouse gaming mouse
Comments