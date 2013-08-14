  Call of Duty: Ghosts multiplayer trailer released, reveals character customisation and female soldiers

At a multiplayer-focused event on Wednesday, Activision took the wraps off a trailer showing us the new multiplayer features within Call of Duty: Ghosts. It's no secret that Call of Duty's multiplayer is among one of the most played features across all console platforms, so the reveal is definitely welcomed among the gaming community.

The multiplayer trailer glances at several features the new version of multiplayer Call of Duty will invoke, including character customisation for clothing, race, gender and more. Most notably, Ghost's "redefined" movement feature is examined, which leads to more natural movements across the game. We also get a glance at new weapons, kill streaks with the dog Riley, and the addition of female soldiers to the game.

"Call of Duty has a massive fan base, with over 100 million fans, and Call of Duty: Ghosts continues the tradition of gameplay and innovation that has led to its success," writes Microsoft. "Call of Duty: Ghosts will deliver an all new online experience, with the greatest amount of customisation, new ways to play, and access ever."

Furthermore, Activision detailed at the press event a new "Squad" functionality. You can unlock and create up to ten unique soldiers which can be customised by their appearance, perks, loadouts, and style of play. Each custom squad member earns XP toward Prestige and can be modified to specialize in various combat classes and across multiple game modes that specifically let Squads in. Squads won't be available in Team Deathmatch, for example. Instead you play solo, co-op or competitive.

To smooth the transition between Xbox 360 and Xbox One, it was detailed at the event that Ghost's stats, unlocks, and more will seamlessly go with you to the new console through a Call of Duty account.

Activision will launch Call of Duty: Ghosts on 5 November.