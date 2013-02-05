North Korea shows US under attack in video, uses CoD: Modern Warfare 3 footage

As part of a state TV propaganda video, the government of North Korea has used a sequence from the bestselling Activision game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to show its civilian population the US under attack - an act it claims America brought on itself.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the text on screen reads: "Somewhere in the United States, black clouds of smoke are billowing. It seems that the nest of wickedness is ablaze with the fire started by itself." But the British newspaper doesn't go as far as to say where the footage may have come from.

But we instantly recognised the burning buildings as being part of the New York assault sequence from near the beginning of the third in the Modern Warfare franchise. Indeed, that exact same sequence can be seen in the game's official trailer on YouTube - possibly where the North Korean government got its clip.

In other North Korean news, when studying a picture taken during a meeting attended by the country's supreme leader Kim Jong-un, Unwired View saw that he uses a HTC Butterfly smartphone. You wouldn't have thought anything could get worse for the Taiwanese phone manufacturer after announcing a staggering 91 per cent drop in Q4 profits year on year, but now it seems to be endorsed by a despot too.