Call of Duty: Black Ops II grosses $1 billion in just 15 days, a day less than MW3

Call of Duty: Black Ops II has broken the record for fastest entertainment product to gross $1 billion in sales, beating the previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, in the process.

The new first-person shooter reached the magic sum in just 15 days, a day less than MW3. Last year's CoD title beat Avatar and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two to the title of "fastest selling entertainment product of all time" as they reached $1 billion gross in 17 days. Now the honour passes to Black Ops II.

"The release of Call of Duty has been one of the most significant entertainment events of each of the last six years," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.

"Since Call of Duty was launched, cumulative franchise revenues from players around the world are greater than current worldwide box office receipts to date for the top-10 grossing films of 2012 combined. Life-to-date sales for the Call of Duty franchise have exceeded worldwide theatrical box office receipts for Harry Potter and Star Wars, the two most successful movie franchises of all time."

Activision has also revealed that since its launch on 13 November, over 150 million hours of online play have been logged on Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II is available on Xbox 360, PS3, PC and the new Nintendo Wii U.

