  Call of Duty: Black Ops II care package edition comes with its own attack drone

How much of a Call of Duty fan are you? No really? Are you enough of a fan to start saving for the Call of Duty: Black ops II Care Package that appears to be the ultimate gaming box set complete with a remote-controlled MQ-27 Dragonfire Drone?

If so, good news, because that and a stack of other goodies will be included in the box set when it comes out alongside the game later this year.

Detailed by the team behind the game ahead of the launch of COD: Black Ops 2, the box set will also include Nuketown Zombies Bonus Map, the Nuketown 2025 Bonus Map, a collectible 2-Sided SteelBook, Challenge Coins, Weapon Camo, Player Card Backgrounds, the official Call of Duty: Black Ops II Soundtrack by Trent Reznor.

Xbox 360 games will also get an Xbox Live Claw Avatar Prop and Xbox Live Zombies Avatar Costume, while PS3 players can enjoy a dynamic multiplayer theme of the Turbine map as well as a dynamic Zombies theme that shows off Call of Duty: Black Ops II Zombies.

And it comes in a ammo box straight out of the game.

For those who can't afford the top-of-the-line offering - or don't really care about getting the drone - there will be the slightly cheaper Hardened Edition that comes with all of the above but without the remote-controlled gadget.