  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 more successful than Avatar and Harry Potter

The latest game in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, is officially the fastest selling entertainment product of all time. After release, it hit $1 billion worth of sales in 16 days, beating records held by Avatar and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two.

Each of those movies also made $1 billion in just over two weeks, although it took them 17 days, one day longer than the Activision Blizzard game. The title had also broken some records by taking $400 million in less than 24 hours after launch.

Modern Warfare 3 is the last part in developer Infinity Ward's FPS trilogy, and while some gamers have criticised its longevity, that hasn't stopped it selling in bucket loads globally. Indeed, it beat the previous title to be released under the Call of Duty umbrella in sales by some distance. Black Ops took almost two months to hit the $1 billion mark.

Certainly, publisher Activision Blizzard no longer sees its record-breaking IP as just a games franchise - citing that it holds its own alongside other massive entertainment icons: "Call of Duty as an entertainment franchise has made an indelible mark on popular culture," said Bobby Kotick, the company's CEO. "Call of Duty is now amongst that rarified group of sustained franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and the National Football League that attract or engage tens of millions of people every year or every new release."

It is not known yet where the Call of Duty series will go next, with Infinity Ward refusing to rule out a return to World War II. But you can be sure that there'll definitely be another instalment, considering the cash flying about.

