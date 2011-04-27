Call of Duty: Black Ops zombified thanks to Call of the Dead DLC (Video)

Zombie fan? Horror nut? Then you’ll love what Activision and Treyarch is bringing to Call of Duty: Black Ops on the 3 May.

It’s teamed up with horror and action stars Robert Englund, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michael Rooker and Danny Trejo to create a zombie level - Call of the Dead.

The Call of the Dead zombie level and four all new multiplayer maps make up the second content pack, Escalation, for the record-setting game Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Dedicated to creating a Zombie experience like never before, according to the two companies, the Call of the Dead storyline is by horror writer and director George A. Romero.

“Our latest zombie creation, Call of the Dead, is unreal!” says Mark Lamia, Studio Head of Treyarch. “We set out to create an exciting new zombie experience for fans of the genre that takes Zombies to an insane new level.”

In addition to George A. Romero, whose credits include Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead and Land of the Dead, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar joins the fold too.

Robert Englund, aka Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street; Michael Rooker, from The Walking Dead, Mallrats, and Days of Thunder; and Danny Trejo aka Machete also appear.