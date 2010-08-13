  Call of Duty Black Ops Prestige edition goes on pre-order

Collector's editions of the next instalment of Call of Duty Black Ops from Activision have gone on pre-order in the UK on Friday, months ahead of the official release date.

Activision has "de-classified details", regarding the Collector’s Editions for Treyarch’s upcoming game, Call of Duty: Black Ops, meaning fans of the new game will get an idea of what to expect when it launches on 9 November 2010.

Gamers will be able to choose from two limited edition box sets: The Call of Duty: Black Ops Prestige Edition and the Call of Duty: Black Ops Hardened Edition.

For the Prestige Edition, aside from the game, First Person Shooter gamers will get a remote controlled surveillance vehicle inspired by the RC-XD from Black Ops Multiplayer.

With a range of up to 200 feet, the RC-XD Surveillance Vehicle has a fully-functioning remote camera that transmits both TFT colour video and audio to its operator.



The Prestige Edition is inclusive of the Hardened Edition, which includes a custom Black Ops limited edition medal, exclusive Black Ops Avatar outfit, as well as four playable co-operative maps.



The Prestige Edition is now available in limited supplies for pre-order in the UK, exclusively through HMV, GAME and Gamestation for £129.99

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Prestige Edition and Hardened Edition will be available for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on 9 November 2010.

Check out when Pocket-lint went Behind the scenes with Call of Duty: Black Ops