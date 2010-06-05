  Activision bringing James Bond: GoldenEye back for the Wii?

Activision is set to release details of a new GoldenEye title for the Wii and DS at this year's E3 according to sources familiar with the matter.

Although details are incredibly thin on the ground - like merely the hint that it is happening - that hasn't stopped gaming site Eurogamer claiming it has the inside scoop on the news that's about to be made public at LA gaming convention E3.

"The new title will be hitting shops in November and may be a remake of the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, originally developed by Rare," say Eurogamer.

GoldenEye for the Nintendo N64 is widely considered to be the best Bond game to date with a huge following enjoying the shooter.

Coincidentally, it also turns out that Activision has been registering website URLs with James Bond in the title.

Activision refused to comment to Eurogamer about the leak, although with E3 just days away we could be in for a James Bond treat in LA.

