(Pocket-lint) - Acer has announced it will support the new Nvidia Geforce RTX 30 Series GPUs, starting with its Predator Orion desktops.

Announced on 1 September 2020, the Nvidia Ampere GPUs are the most advanced to be supported by Acer's lineup of gaming PCs. They consist of the GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090. These are Nvidia's second generation of RTX cards, supposedly offering up to 1.9x the performance-per-watt over the first-generation Nvidia Turing RTX card, such as the GeForce RTX 2080.

The Predator Orion 900 and 500 are getting Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs, while the Orion 3000 will pack the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

These new cards feature ray tracing cores and Tensor cores. The highest-end card, the GeForce RTX 3090, is even capable of 8K 60fps graphics rendering. It effectively replaces the Titan series cards but will be more widely available. You can learn more about each of the new GPUs here.

Acer said in a press release on Tuesday that it's excited to be among the first to adopt the Geforce RTX 30 Series GPUs: “For gamers that demand the latest breakthroughs in performance, the Predator desktops with the latest GPUs will support them to game at their best," the company said.

Acer also revealed its new Predator X25 gaming monitor will come with a 360Hz refresh rate, thanks to Nvidia GSync. And Nvidia's Reflex Latency Analyzer will be baked into the 1,920 x 1,080 IPS display, too, providing fast response times and accurate input that esports gamers demand.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.