Now is your last chance to get A Total War Saga: TROY for free

(Pocket-lint) - The Epic Games Store has a pretty epic deal going on right now where you can get A Total War Saga: TROY for free, but only if you're quick.

The latest release from the Total War series officially dropped on 13 August for £34.99, but for a short period of time (ending today) you can get the game for free by simply logging into your Epic account and claiming the offer.

This new release is an Epic Games Store exclusive for the first 12 months, so you won't be able to get it on Steam until 2021. So if you're thinking of getting it but were holding out then this offer is too good to be true.

It's not just free to play for 24 hours either. Grab it now and it's yours to keep!

If you don't know already, with this new outing, the Total War Saga has moved to the Bronze-Age with a focus on the battle between the two kingdoms of Troy and Mycenaen.

The game is set to explore the incredible conflict between nations while being wrapped up in all the myth and legend that comes with it. We're expecting character-led drama and all the usual strategy, statecraft and more that you'd expect from a Total War game.

If you're not content with one free game, you'll also be pleased to hear that Remnant: From the Ashes is also free on the Epic Games Store until 20 August.

Writing by Adrian Willings.