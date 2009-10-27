Bear Grylls to get own video game
Brit Bear Grylls is soon to get his own big budget video game as Discovery has revealed a "Man vs. Wild" (aka "Born Survivor") title will soon go into production.
Game publisher Crave will create the game, and is also confirmed to be working on turning another Discovery series - "Deadliest Catch" - into a game.
The titles, described as "action-oriented" will launch for the PlayStation 3, the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo DS while the Grylls game will also be available for Xbox 360.
The "Man vs. Wild" game will see gamers use survival skills in various landscapes and climates and it's said to be "likely" that Grylls will voice the game.
The "Deadliest Catch" game will see players captain crab boats on the Bering Sea and follows a similarly-themed game that was launched for the Xbox 360 but is said to have not "stayed true to the action of the show".
"Deadliest" is due in the spring, while "Wild" will be out by the end of 2011.
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
Comments