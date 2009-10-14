  1. Home
QDOS Jet Play iPhone gaming case launches

The new QDOS "Jet Play" case for iPhones and iPod touch is said to be "designed to enhance the pleasure of gaming and improve gaming scores".

However, it may find an alternative use as an effective anti-theft device, considering how ugly it makes the iPhone, or iPod touch, look.

If a high score is more important to you than preserving the good looks of your gadget, then you'll be happy to note the "secure grip to ensure users benefit from extended reach when tilting and tipping to improve accuracy for games which use the Apple accelerometer".

There's also flip-open cable management with access at both ends of the case for earphones and charging. The QDOS Jet Play is available now for £24.99 from www.qdossound.com.

