Top five PSP games to have in your collection

With the PSP Go inches from the shelves and few first-timers about to get stuck in, we thought it be best to give you five ways to spend your spondoolics with maximum satisfaction. There's more games on the PlayStation store than you can shake a tree of sticks at so, if you're looking to start your collection or just checking that yours is complete, then make sure you've got the following:

Developer Infinite Interacive

Genre Puzzle/RPG

Price £15.99



Infinitive Interactive took mini games and turned them into the main event. As the name suggest, the action is set in the Warlords world. You pick a character with differing abilities according to morals, magic affinity and such, and take on a bunch of main and side-quests. They win you more experience and more gold that you then cash in for more content and more character customisation. The twist, of course, is that all the confrontations are taken care of in the form Bejeweled-type mini game duals to decide who the victor is. Perhaps someone could suggest the model to warring leaders of the world.

Developer SCE Studio Liverpool

Genre Racing

Price £14.99



No PlayStation platform or device would be complete without one version of Wipeout or another and the pick for the PSP is Wipeout Pure. Bags of weapons, eight constructors and only one FX-300 anti-gravity race league. Despite being set 100 years later than the original game, the idea has been to get back to the old school magic. The pit lane has been dispensed with in favour of the ability to absorb your own weapons to boost your energy. The handling is also more as it used to be but, essentially, you know what it's all about - far out tracks, amazing music and Quake disrupting your way to first place.

Developer SCE Japan Studio

Genre Strategy/Rhythm

Price £19.99



Essentially a strategy/god game with a twist, the name Patapon refers to both your loyal tribe of tooled-up eyeball warriors and also the drum beats you need to enter correctly to control their actions on the battlefield. This second version has added a four-way multiplayer option over Wi-Fi and has been described as a "must have" for any PSP owner, so you'd better go and must have it then.

Developer Square Enix

Genre RPG

Price Released imminent



Celebrating over 20 years of the renowned series that has shipped over 85 million units worldwide, Dissidia Final Fantasty brings together the largest collection of FF characters ever in a fighting-styled game where players can choose their allegiance between good and evil. It's one of the world's most popular RPG franchises. Heroes and villains of the series collide in a war that threatens to tear the universe apart. Action-packed gameplay and character customisation move to another level with full-on blockbuster audio and visual presentation on the handheld. Lovely game.

Developer Capcom

Genre MMORPG

Price £24.99



With a huge following in Japan and an ever-growing cult status over here, the latest incarnation of the franchise does not disappoint. Monster Hunters can prepare for the ultimate fight by customising their character and creating thousands of armour sets and weapons to assist them on hundreds of different quests to track down and slay the toughest bosses out there. Players can embark on hunts alone with their cat like Felyne companion or as a team in up to four-player ad-hoc mode to complete more challenging quests. An excellent and hopelessly addictive way to lose 100 hours of time without so much as blinking.