  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Classic trading game Elite celebrates 25th birthday

|
  Classic trading game Elite celebrates 25th birthday

Originally created by David Braben and Ian Bell, Elite has now turned 25-years-old and with its anniversary comes a wave of nostalgia.

The game, originally published by Acornsoft for the BBC Micro and Acorn Electron, is cited as having a huge influence and spawning a host of sequels, due in no small part to its non-linear game model.

With players allowed to roam and make money as they pleased and given a wide variety of, albeit wire-framed, space craft (with the classic Cobra Mark III, Python or tasteful Fer-de-Lance), the game soon made it into classic status.

The celebrations come in the form of a special dedicated site which has information on "a series of events, competitions and media" and includes "brand-new wallpapers, Elite midi music and screenshots in the Anniversary Media section".

If you have a favourite element of the game, be it Thargoids, a particular mission, ship or trading route, be sure to let us know in the comments below.

PopularIn Games
  1. What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
  2. What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
  3. Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
  4. Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
  5. Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
  1. Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
  2. Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
  3. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  4. Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
  5. God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return

Comments