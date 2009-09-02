Android games console revealed
| 1/3
A company called Hardkernal has released info on a new handheld console that will be running Google's Android OS.
Called the ODROID, it appears a little cluttered in that it features three sets of buttons, although it is powered by the same CPU as the iPhone 3GS so should have plenty of punch. Other specs include a 3.5-inch touchscreen, the ability to play back 720p via HDMI and microSD and SD card slots. Wi-Fi is also included.
It has been suggested that the new machine is somewhat aesthetically challenged, so make sure you let us know what you think of it in the comments below.
There doesn't appear to be word on pricing or whether or not it'll be released anytime soon, but as always we'll keep you posted.
PopularIn Games
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments