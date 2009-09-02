Android games console revealed

A company called Hardkernal has released info on a new handheld console that will be running Google's Android OS.

Called the ODROID, it appears a little cluttered in that it features three sets of buttons, although it is powered by the same CPU as the iPhone 3GS so should have plenty of punch. Other specs include a 3.5-inch touchscreen, the ability to play back 720p via HDMI and microSD and SD card slots. Wi-Fi is also included.

It has been suggested that the new machine is somewhat aesthetically challenged, so make sure you let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

There doesn't appear to be word on pricing or whether or not it'll be released anytime soon, but as always we'll keep you posted.