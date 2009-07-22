  Warcraft movie gets director

The forthcoming live-action film based on the massively multiplayer World of Warcraft will be directed by none other than Sam Raimi, Variety is reporting.

The MMORPG, which has more subscribers than the population of Greece, is based on a series of RTS games that first arrived in 1994. The latest expansion pack holds the best-selling PC game record by some way.

Raimi's heritage lies in Spider-Man and Evil Dead, and he'll be taking the project on after completing Spider-Man 4, which is out next year. He said, about the film, "at its core, Warcraft is a fantastic, action-packed story".

It remains to be seen how video game fans will take to the movie, especially given that films based on games - even big ones - haven't traditionally done very well at the box office. The ones that have are generally derided by fans of the original game.

However, given the cinematic nature of World of Warcraft's story, it could translate well to the big screen. Unfortunately, it'll still be a number of years before we find out.