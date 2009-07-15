Bioshock 2 delayed until 2010

Bioshock 2, the sequel to the best-selling underwater first-person-shooter from 2007, has been delayed by its publishers, Take-Two, to the first half of 2010. Originally it was due out in time for Christmas this year.

The game's pretty much finished, so why the delay? According to Take-Two chairman Strauss Zelnick, the company expects that releasing it next year will mean that it's "a better performing product in the marketplace".

"We concluded that moving the release of BioShock 2 into fiscal year 2010 was the right decision for the product", he said.

The company added that it wanted to polish things a little more too, so if you're eagerly awaiting the release then you've got that to cling to: "We felt that it was essential to invest the additional time to ensure that this title will deliver what its fans expect and deserve".