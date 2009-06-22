Championship Manager 2010 announced

Championship Manager 2010 has been announced by creators Eidos, and will be released in September 2009. The game will have a new feature - the ability to import real-world data every month and play from a certain point.

All scores, competition standings, player transfers, player stats, bookings, major injuries etc. from the ten leading countries in Europe will be available. If Beckham has trouble with his metatarsal in the real world, then he'll be out of action in-game, too.

So, for example, if you support Hull City and they're in danger of relegation, you could pit yourself against the real-world Hull City FC and see if you can do better and save the club from dropping.

“With this game we are genuinely looking to change the face of football management games and raise the bar for consumers through bringing innovative brand new features to the PC football management genre”, said Roy Meredith, general manager of Championship Manager

Until recently, updates were only available bi-yearly. Fans had to rely on home brewed edits to conjure up real-world scenarios. At the time of writing, rival game Football Manager still has biannual updates.