Championship Manager 2010 announced
Championship Manager 2010 has been announced by creators Eidos, and will be released in September 2009. The game will have a new feature - the ability to import real-world data every month and play from a certain point.
All scores, competition standings, player transfers, player stats, bookings, major injuries etc. from the ten leading countries in Europe will be available. If Beckham has trouble with his metatarsal in the real world, then he'll be out of action in-game, too.
So, for example, if you support Hull City and they're in danger of relegation, you could pit yourself against the real-world Hull City FC and see if you can do better and save the club from dropping.
“With this game we are genuinely looking to change the face of football management games and raise the bar for consumers through bringing innovative brand new features to the PC football management genre”, said Roy Meredith, general manager of Championship Manager
Until recently, updates were only available bi-yearly. Fans had to rely on home brewed edits to conjure up real-world scenarios. At the time of writing, rival game Football Manager still has biannual updates.
- Nintendo Labo initial review: Crazy cardboard fun for the Switch
- Call of Duty's new Alexa skill uses AI to offer personalised training
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Sea of Thieves review: Terrific team-play let down by tedious tasks
- Sega takes on SNES Classic Mini with own MegaDrive Mini this year
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
Comments