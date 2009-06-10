Thrustmaster launches Tennis Duo Pack NW

Thrustmaster has announced the launch of the "Tennis Duo Pack NW", which is a pair of tennis rackets for use with Wii Sports. But these aren't just your average plastic jobbies - they're proper rackets with strings and a shockproof frame.

The remotes fit inside the handle of the racket, and are supported by a rubber grip. On the one hand, this could make the game feel more realistic. On the other, it raises the chances immensely of you accidentally smacking your poor grandfather around the side of the head.

Best of all, the rackets come with a foam ball and an insert for the handle that'll let you "practice" for Wii Sports by actually playing tennis. "Hours of fun", says Thrustmaster. The Tennis Duo Pack NW will be available in mid-June and cost $25, approximately £15.