Brain Exercise with Dr. Kawashima launches for iPhone
We brought you news this might be the case, but now it's official - Dr. Kawashima is coming to the iPhone.
Namco Bandai has launched Brain Exercise with Dr. Kawashima for the iPhone and iPod touch.
Available to download from the App Store now, the game is said to "introduce a range of challenging games, scientifically proven to test and enhance the performance of different areas of the brain".
Apple gamers can upload their scores to the leaderboard, compare test scores on Facebook, test thier brain age and unlock levels as they play along.
There's also a new "challenge mode" that allows up to four players to pit their neurons against each other by playing on one device.
Pricing for the new game comes in at £3.49 in the UK, 4.99 euros in Europe and $5.99 in the States.
