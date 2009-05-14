  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Prisoners running "empires" using PlayStations

|
  Prisoners running "empires" using PlayStations
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

A row has erupted between the UK Prison Service and the Police's Serious Organized Crime Agency over consoles with internet connectivity. The latter claims that prisoners are using "PlayStations" to run their empires from within prison walls.

"People are using PlayStations to charge their mobile phones and are playing games interactively with others so are able to communicate with them", says Bill Hughes, director general of SOCA. "The Prison Service is concerned that prisoners are using interactive games to talk to people outside the prison".

The Prison Service disputes this, stating that: "Prisoners have never been allowed access to wireless enabled technology such as that used in some games consoles. Nor would they ever be allowed access to such technology".

The Prison Service names Microsoft's Xbox 360, Sony's PS3 and Nintendo's DS specifically as banned, while no PS2 consoles with modems are allowed, either.

The Serious Organized Crime Agency also claims that prison guards are passing on coded information in what appear to be innocent messages from criminals to their relatives. Something like "Please don't erase my Pokemon while I'm inside" could, it seems, actually mean something more sinister.

PopularIn Games
PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
PUBG Mobile version 8 adds Sanhok map, enhanced airdrops and many more tweaks
Hands off the Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Nintendo Switch bundles, we want them ourselves
The best Pokemon Go tips and tricks
New COD: Black Ops 4 trailer finally shows off Blackout battle royale
How to use Alexa or Cortana to control your Xbox One by voice
Comments