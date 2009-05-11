  Playboy Manager online game announced

"Playboy Manager" has been announced, a new "Massively Casual Online Game", that sees gamers taking on the role of a "crack talent agent managing the career of some of Playboy's hottest up-and-coming models".

A thinly veiled excuse for staring at images of semi-naked women, the aim of the Jolt Online game is for your model to become a world-renowned Playmate with a permanent room in the Playboy Mansion.

Competing with other players from around the world, the developer says: "Strive to drive the finest cars, throw the biggest parties, and encounter the world's sexiest women - the luxurious Playboy lifestyle presented in an online game packed full of wit, style, and pictures which can only be described as titillating".

The game due to launch in summer 2009, will be playable for free at www.playboymanager.com.