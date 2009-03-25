Revolutionary "OnLive" games streaming unveiled
OnLive has "emerged from seven years of stealth development" to unveil the OnLive Game Service and OnLive MicroConsole.
Announced at the ongoing Game Developers Conference, OnLive is described as "a revolutionary, on demand video game platform delivering the latest and most advanced games instantly, on any TV via a sleek, inexpensive MicroConsole, or on almost any PC or Mac".
If it sounds too good to be true, OnLive is supported by big names in the industry including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros, THQ, Eidos, Atari and Codemasters.
"OnLive is the most powerful game system in the world. No high-end hardware, no upgrades, no endless downloads, no discs, no recalls, no obsolescence", said Steve Perlman, founder and CEO of OnLive and a well-known tech entrepreneur.
The OnLive MicroConsole, said to be around the size of a deck of cards, connects to any TV and home broadband connection and is operated by an OnLive wireless controller.
The same experience can apparently be had via a web-connected PC or Mac via a browser plug-in from OnLive.com.
The OnLive Game Service will be offered through a monthly subscription in winter 2009. There will apparently be a variety of different pricing packages and tiers, said to be "competitively priced to retail".
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
Comments