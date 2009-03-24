Zeebo console for emerging markets launches in Brazil

Zeebo, described as the first affordable 3D video game console designed specifically for emerging global markets, is shipping in Brazil now for around $200.

The console features a secure 3G wireless game delivery that the companies behind the system say addresses the "special requirements" of such regions where piracy is "rampant".

The Zeebo hardware is based on Qualcomm’s BREW phone platform and MSM chipset creating what's described as "the world's most affordable console".

The blurb says: "Zeebo brings 3D graphics and great gameplay to hundreds of millions of consumers hungry for affordable interactive entertainment and education. While harnessing the many benefits of BREW wireless gaming, it combines these with a true home console experience, including 640 x 480 screen resolution, a full-featured game controller, multiplayer capability and expansion ports for additional options".

Games can be purchased wirelessly from the "ZeeboNet" network for a "fraction" of the usual retail price, around $10.

Capcom, EA Mobile, Namco Networks, PopCap, Digital Chocolate, Gameloft, Glu, and THQ have all announced their endorsement of Zeebo with older games due to be available for the platform.

Zeebo is also due to be launched in Russia, India and China targeting what the company says is "the next billion" gamers.