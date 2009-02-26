Ninja Blade coming to 360 in April
Microsoft has announced that the Xbox 360-exclusive Ninja Blade will be making its way to UK shores on 3 April.
Developed by FromSoftware, a company known for their work on popular franchises like Armoured Core and Tenchu, Ninja Blade follows Ken Ogawa and his team of skilled fighters as they battle a disease which turns Tokyo residents into zombies.
We first heard about this game last year, but as usual, got left behind when Japan got the first peek in a demo released in December.
However, that demo will now be available for us on Xbox Live Marketplace on 9 March. It will be free, and give players the chance to get their head around the gameplay before the game's full release in April, priced at £44.99.
Check out the gallery for some screenshots, or head over to the Xbox Ninja Blade website for more details.
