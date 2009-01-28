  Championship Manager '09 gears up for April launch

Eidos and Beautiful Game Studios are gearing up for the release of Championship Manager 09 in April, which has seen a complete graphical and engine overhaul since its last outing.

The game has been described as a "new beginning" for the franchise, having had a longer development time than any previous versions of the game.

Some of the notable improvements include better navigation for the user and an entirely new fully animated 3D match engine.

In game there have also been new additions such as new training modes, training matches and a better news and media system.

With and without ball tactics have also made a comeback due to popular demand on the CM forums, which allows managers to set their team's tactics with two formations – attacking (with ball) and defending (without ball).

Roy Meredith, general manager of Championship Manager has said: "This is our opportunity to give consumers a reason to believe in Championship Manager once again".

"After 4 years of mid-table mediocrity, we’re making great strides to become genuine title contenders. We want everyone to test this out by trying the demo which is out in March. Try the demo and make up your own minds".

For more information on the game, head over to the Championship Manager website.