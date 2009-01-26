  Three new Spore titles unveiled

Earlier in the month we got news of a new Spore expansion pack in the works called Spore Galactic Adventures, and EA has now confirmed a further three new additions to the Spore franchise that are under development.

Alongside the announcement that 65 million pieces of user created content has now been shared online from the original Spore, the three new games to the franchise were confirmed as Spore Creature Keeper, Spore Hero and Spore Hero Arena, as well as the previously-announced Spore Galactic Adventures.

The new offering of games is set to attract new audiences across PC, Wii and DS consoles.

"Last year was a very exciting year for Maxis with the release of Spore. We were overwhelmed by the massive response to the game from the millions of people that created, shared and played in the Spore universe," said general manager of Maxis, Lucy Bradshaw.

"This year we’re going to experiment with new experiences that extend the powerful creativity tools of Spore to all-new audiences."

There are two new additions for the PC, firstly in Spore Galactic Adventures expansion pack that is due out in spring. The game adds depth to the "space game" in Spore, allowing players to beam down to different planets and play mission-based adventures, or even create their own and share them online.

Younger Spore fans will enjoy the PC-based Spore Creature Keeper, a stand-alone game that has players nurturing, training and playing with their own personally-created creature. With lots of toys, clothes and gizmos to pamper their pets with, they will also be able to go online and meet up with other creatures and their owners.

Next, Spore makes its debut on the Wii console with Spore Hero, an "all-new adventure game" that takes players throught a "beautiful and colourful world". That's all the details we have at the moment.

Finally Spore Hero Arena for Nintendo DS will see players creating fully-3D creatures to take them to battle against other creatures across the galaxy.

Both the Wii and DS games have been confirmed for release in autumn - there's been no release date confrimed for Spore Creature Keeper.

We'll keep you updated with anything we hear.