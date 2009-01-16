  1. Home
New Final Fantasy game won't hit Europe until 2010

Gamers outside of Japan will not be seeing Final Fantasy XIII until April 2010 at the earliest.

The news was confirmed in a press release, and attributed to Square Enix president Yoichi Wada.

Japanese gamers can still expect to see the game in 2009 as planned, as a PlayStation 3 exclusive.

However, in Europe the game will be available for both Xbox 360 and PS3, although whether it will be a simultaneous release is still unsure.

Square Enix has previously said that it would not start on the development of the 360 version of FFXIII until the PS3 version was completed.

FFXIII was originally unveiled at E3 all the way back in 2006, and later confirmed for 360 in 2008.

When we get any more firm dates, we'll be sure to get them to you.

