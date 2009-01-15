Bruce Springsteen makes Guitar Hero debut
Bruce Springsteen will be making his video game debut at the end of the month, with two downloadable songs for Guitar Hero World Tour.
The tracks will be available on 27 January, and will coincide with the release of his new album. The two-song Track Pack will feature the iconic "Born to Run", as well as a new track, "My Lucky Day" from his new album.
The songs will be free to download during the first week of the album's release (27 January - 4 February).
“Bruce Springsteen has been a defining force in Rock ‘n Roll and we are incredibly excited to have him make his video game debut with Guitar Hero World Tour”, said Robert Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.
From 5 February the tracks will still be available, but will then become chargeable, so any fans of The Boss should make a note to log on during the first week for the freebie.
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
Comments