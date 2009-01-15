  Bruce Springsteen makes Guitar Hero debut

Bruce Springsteen will be making his video game debut at the end of the month, with two downloadable songs for Guitar Hero World Tour.

The tracks will be available on 27 January, and will coincide with the release of his new album. The two-song Track Pack will feature the iconic "Born to Run", as well as a new track, "My Lucky Day" from his new album.

The songs will be free to download during the first week of the album's release (27 January - 4 February).

“Bruce Springsteen has been a defining force in Rock ‘n Roll and we are incredibly excited to have him make his video game debut with Guitar Hero World Tour”, said Robert Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.

From 5 February the tracks will still be available, but will then become chargeable, so any fans of The Boss should make a note to log on during the first week for the freebie.