  3rd Space gaming vest coming to consoles

TN Games is set to release its 3rd Space gaming vest for use with consoles, and will be showcasing its abilities with several top console games at CES in Las Vegas.

The 3rd Space Vest, originally designed for PC play, is worn while gaming, and works with the game to create 3D dimensional impact, force, and environmental pressure effects on the body to make you feel like you are actually in the game.

It was with the evolution of its PC Game Driver software during 2008 that TN Games’ development team found a solution to make the vest compatible with all major consoles.

The set-up for console use will include the current 3rd Space Vest, modified for wireless data transmission, and the use of a specialised hardware adapter, known as the 3rd Space Trigger. This will contain the 3rd Space Game Driver software in its memory, and coordinate the vest effects with the game’s action.

The device will also include internet and USB connectivity so the game driver software can be regularly updated to include support for new game titles as they occur.

CES attendees will have the opportunity to try out the vest with some of the most popular console titles currently compatible, including Gears of War 2 , Star Wars The Force Unleashed, and Call of Duty World at War.

This will not be the final system architecture however, as the company plans to keep it under wraps until it is released in the summer.

The good news for gamers who already have a 3rd Space Vest for PC use - the triggers to allow console use will also be sold separately so that any vest may be adapted for console game play.

Pricing for both devices is to be announced - we'll keep you updated.