A 17-year-old boy from America who "jokingly" told a World of Warcraft rep that the game was making him suicidal, has been arrested.
The teen was having an online conversation with a Blizzard Entertainment rep, when he told them that he was suicidal and that "the game was the only thing he had to live for".
The rep, who had access to the boy's personal details, immediately called 911 and patrol officers and medics went to the boy's house.
When they arrived, they found the boy to be fine, claiming that it was a joke "to try to get what he wanted from the game". Tut tut.
The teen was arrested for inducing panic - a first-degree misdemeanor in the States. He will appear in court on 6 January.
Teen arrested for joking suicide to WoW rep
|
A 17-year-old boy from America who "jokingly" told a World of Warcraft rep that the game was making him suicidal, has been arrested.
PopularIn Games
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs
- Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Nintendo Switch Minecraft fans can now play with other console owners, bar one... guess which?
- Westworld game for iOS and Android gives you control of your own park before the screaming starts
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Project Scarlett
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy initial review: The most lovingly created remaster yet?
- Destiny 2 Forsaken initial review: Cayde's dead baby, Cayde's dead
- PUBG Mobile version 6 now available: First person mode, Mini-Zone, Armoury and more
Comments