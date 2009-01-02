  Teen arrested for joking suicide to WoW rep

A 17-year-old boy from America who "jokingly" told a World of Warcraft rep that the game was making him suicidal, has been arrested.



The teen was having an online conversation with a Blizzard Entertainment rep, when he told them that he was suicidal and that "the game was the only thing he had to live for".



The rep, who had access to the boy's personal details, immediately called 911 and patrol officers and medics went to the boy's house.



When they arrived, they found the boy to be fine, claiming that it was a joke "to try to get what he wanted from the game". Tut tut.



The teen was arrested for inducing panic - a first-degree misdemeanor in the States. He will appear in court on 6 January.