  Phones 4U to launch games websites

Phones 4U and its sister company, Dial-a-Phone have launched two websites that are to sell new and back catalogue games.

The two e-tail sites will be called Entitled Games 4U and Click-a-Game, and will sell games for Wii DS, PC, PS2, 360, PS3 and PSP as well as consoles and accessories.

Both websites are to offer free delivery, and customers will be able to save up to 50% on some titles. The websites will be marketed through the Phone 4U and Dial-a-Phone websites, and any existing customers with either of the companies will receive special offers.

White label specialist The Hut will be helping to launch the portals, the company behind Asda's e-tail site as well as, of course, its own.

"We run these sites like all of our other white label sites", said The Hut’s head of marketing Caroline Austen. "We deal with maintenance, ordering and the back end, whilst Phones 4U market and promote the site".

"Our white label service is a key part of our business and we’ve been producing a number of these sites for some time now – including the one for Asda".