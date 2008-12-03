Ascaron teams with Nobilis for new RPG, King's Bounty: The Legend

Ascaron Entertainment, the developer behind the Sacred game series, has announced a new RPG in partnership with Lyon-based publisher Nobilis.

King's Bounty: The Legend is a knight saga that is described as a mixture between "role-playing adventure and battle strategy in a fantasy land".

Set for release next year, players will travel in real-time with their army across a huge continent, completing missions such as leading revolutions, overthrowing evil tyrants, slaying dragons and taking part in strategic battles to save the world from certain domination.

You'll be able to customise your army, so much so that you'll be able to include units that consist of snakes, pirates and even vampires, as well as the more traditional humans and dwarves.

Characters are also able to start their own family by marrying a zombie, or any other supernatural creature that takes their fancy, before gaining extra bonus points by fathering offspring.

The game is set on a giant continent made up of different kingdoms and realms that players will make their way across, journeying through forests and caves to get to castles, villages and other locations.

As missions are completed, your character will develop new skills and collect different equipment and weapons that will help in more demanding quests.

Ascaron and Nobilis have said they hope to release the game in early 2009 - we'll keep you up to date with any firm release schedule announced.