  Red Bull signs up for dedicated Home space

Energy drink Red Bull is reportedly the first company to sign up for dedicated advertising space in Sony's virtual world Home.

Red Bull will have its own island within Home, as well as a racing game based on the real-world Red Bull Air Race.

"The game gave us the first opportunity to recreate in the gaming world what we try to do in the real world, which is to facilitate interaction, to give people stories, memories, experiences and a really good opportunity to interact with the brand," said Red Bull's marketing manager John Beasley.

"It's an easy environment for brands to take that first step into gaming," he added.

Sony has said that the open beta of Home will be with us by the end of the year, with thousands of "loyal" gamers already testing out the service in its closed beta.