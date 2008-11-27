  Junior Brain Training coming in December

If you think your child could do with a bit of brain exercising while school is out over Christmas, Avanquest Software is set to release Junior Brain Trainer on the Nintendo DS.

Aimed at 6-11 year olds, the game features a variety of puzzles and quizzes set in colourful environments. It aims to help develop important key skills in reading, writing, spelling, maths, geometry, logic and problem-solving. The puzzles are delivered in bite-sized chunks tailored to suit a child's attention span, ensuring they are continually engaged.

Users are encouraged to spend a small amount of time on the game each day to complete five different activities based around key skills. Players must successfully accomplish tasks such as completing a missing word in a sentence, finishing a maths calculation, drawing a shape or matching up pairs.

Once the five daily activities have been completed, users are rewarded by unlocking additional content, motivating them to continue to reveal further exercises.

Unlockable exercises include reading and writing activities such as stories where the reader has to blow into the microphone to turn the page, Hangman and Alphabet.

Players can also unlock a quiz to test their knowledge of mathematics and vocabulary, as well as a selection of games.

For full details, head over to the Avanquest website. The game is set for release on 5th December for £19.99.