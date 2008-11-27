  Street Fighter album for free on PSN

Capcom is being very generous in the run-up to Christmas, and has decided to offer the Street Fighter Underground Remix album for free on the PlayStation Network.

This is to celebrate the release of SSFII Turbo HD Remix - at least in the States. Capcom haven't said exactly when we can expect the game on the European PSN - but Capcom have clarified it "definitely" won't be this week.

Xbox gamers so far haven't been treated to the same freebie, but that's not to say it won't crop up on Xbox Live sometime in the future.

If you head over the US PlayStation Store, you'll see the hip-hop album free for you to enjoy, which features artists such as the Hieroglyphics Crew, Redman, Zion I and DJ Qbert.

There's also a MySpace page for the Street Fighter Underground Remix, that has a few samples for you to get a flavour.

We'll keep you updated on when we can expect to see SSFII Turbo HD Remix on PSN whenever we get news.