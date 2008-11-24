  HDMI sound glitches reported with NXE

If you've been having problems with your HDMI sound connected to the New Xbox Experience, it seems you are not alone.

Microsoft has confirmed it is aware of sound glitches occuring from HDMI connections.

Until we hear of an official solution to this problem, a temporary fix has cropped up on internet forums so you can get by for now.

To give it a go, turn off your Xbox 360 and remove the hard drive. Switch on the console and wait for the dashboard to load. Then once that's completed, replace the hard drive and all things well, your sound should return.

The downside to this is you have to do this every time you turn your machine on apparently.

Apart from this and the odd RRoD report, the NXE has had a fairly smooth roll-out since its release last Wednesday. We'll keep you updated with any news on an official fix to the problem.