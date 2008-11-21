  Wii's Art Style series launched in WiiWare update

This week's WiiWare update sees four new games up for grabs, including the launch of the first game in the Art Style series, Cubello we brought you new of a few weeks ago.

Cubello and the rest of the series have been developed especially for WiiWare and are heavy on the idea of "striking audio-visuals".

Cubello itself sees you attempting to eliminate cubes from a rotating "cluster" by firing cubes of a matching colour at it. You'll complete levels as you clear the cluster, before you run out of coloured cubes.

The game will cost 600 Wii Points, and if you enjoy it - keep an eye out for Rotohex and Orbient out in the following weeks.

Second up is Strong Bad Epidode 3: Baddest of the Bands. Played as Strong Bad, your aim is to organise a rock concert called the "Battle Royale of the Bands". You'll need to sign up a certain number of bands, and if you're successful you'll be able to repair Strong Bad's Fun Machine, not to mention meet his favourite band, Limozeen. Rad. Put aside 1,000 Wii Points for this little gem.

Also 1,000 Wii Points is the funnily-named Yummy Yummy Cooking Jam, which will see your waitering skills put to the test as you have to serve your customers as quickly as possible. To make your job that little bit more difficult, not only are your customers impatient, but also very often inhuman too, and doing all they can to try and stop you from doing your job.

In the game's Career Mode, your aim is to become the best chef in the city. To do so, you'll have to show your cooking prowess in four different restaurants: The Hot Dog, Hamburger, Pizza and Mexican Restaurants. Log on to download it if you think you can handle the heat.

Finally for the sports fans, Cuesports brings Snooker vs. Billiards to the table (pun intended) for 800 Wii Points. Use your Wiimore to play the virtual billiard game, with favourites including snooker, 9 ball, 8 ball and "rotation". You'll even be able to learn a few trick shots that you might be able to pull off at the pub. No promises though.

Connect your Wii up to the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection and challenge friends or hustle opponents worldwide in Nintendo WFC match-ups. Game on.