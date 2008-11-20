More GTA IV DLC details announced

Rockstar has revealed a few more details about the GTA IV DLC in an official statement.

It was USA Today that unveiled the first details of the first of two exclusive Xbox 360 episodes earlier today, and now Rockstar co-found Sam Houser has firmed up a few more.

Firstly, February 17th will be the worldwide release date for the episode, called The Lost and Damned.

Houser also said that the DLC will feature new multiplayer modes, new weapons and vehicles, and a soundtrack with new music.

In his interview with USA Today Houser talked a new protagnist Johnny Klebitz, saying he was "very different" from Niko, who only plays a small part this time round. He also promised gamers would see a "different side to Liberty City" in the DLC.

"Making these episodes has enabled us to expand the narrative and the experience of interacting with a game world in really innovative ways," Houser added in Rockstar's official announcement.

"We hope fans of the game enjoy the new way of experiencing life in Liberty City contained in this first episode."

The publisher released the first GTA IV: The Lost and Damned screenshots, so check out the gallery for your a sneak peek. Rockstar has promised to release pricing for the episode "soon".