Home 1.0 closed beta to arrive tomorrow?

It seems closed beta testers of Home 1.0, Sony's long-overdue virtual world for the PlayStation Network, will get the chance to start experimenting with it tomorrow.

A leaked memo reportedly confirmed this news, although it's unclear if the beta testers are aware of this or not.

The memo stated: "1.0 will arrive in the closed beta this Thursday November 20th and will entail a downtime starting in the morning. On Friday we will send out our first batch of invitations to new testers to help load-test 1.0 and the new servers that are coming online in the next week or so.

"We have two further batches of invitations scheduled for the following week and overall we'll be inviting a huge number of people into the closed beta in SCEE territories."

Of course as for when we will actually see the full launch of PS3 Home is another matter. Sony's official line on the subject has always been "it will be here when it’s here", although there have been hints we will see it before the end of the year.

We'll keep you updated.

