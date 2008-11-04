  Hellgate: London set to return

For any gamers distraught at the news that the Hellgate: London servers are set to close at the beginning of next year, the South Korean company that now owns the rights to the game has announced that it will be making a comeback.

HanbitSoft has said that a new expansion pack is on the way, although it seems that, for now at least, the relaunch is planned for Asian territories only.

The future of the game was left up in the air after the closure of developer Flagship, but T3 Entertainment - the parent company of HanbitSoft - decided to take on both Hellgate: London and unreleased title Mythos at a new studio in San Francisco.

The news of an update to Hellgate comes via an unnamed Hellgate product manager, who states that the new update will be distributed digitally.

"Since acquiring the intellectual property rights, HanbitSoft Inc., the publisher and distributor of Hellgate: London in Asia, has concentrated on the development of Hellgate: London, and has received many inquiries regarding new updates," wrote the product manager on a company blog.

"Our US development studio is currently working on an update that is to surpass The Abyss Chronicles. This game will be available through our web site. We thank you once again for showing your interest and ask for your continuous support for Hellgate: London, as we hope to bring good news shortly. In the meantime, we will continue developing the world's best game!"

An earlier post from the company's chief executive, Gi-Young Kim, had confirmed the acquisition of the two games by HandbitSoft, but onlu confirmed their availabbility in Asia.

"Hellgate: London is now HanbitSoft's game, and we have already formed a team. They are doing hard work for updates and patches. Service in Asia including Korea is in good hands," he said.

"I believe Mythos is a very attractive MMORPG, just gaining large fans from couple of beta tests. It has a lot of potential and it will also be developed at studio in San Francisco with Hellgate: London. Both titles will be presented soon with upgraded features."

We'll keep you updated with any news we get.